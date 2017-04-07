Indiabulls Housing Finance raises Rs 43 crore

Indiabulls Housing Finance today said it has raised Rs 43 crore through an issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) as part of its plans to raise Rs 6,000 crore from the market.

This is the sixteenth tranche of NCDs of having a face value of Rs 10 lakh each, Indiabulls Housing Finance said in a BSE filing.

"We wish to inform that in term of the board authorisation dated October 21, 2016, the company has today, April 7, 2017, allotted its sixteenth tranche of Secured, Redeemable, NCDs of face value Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 43 crore," the company said.

The tenor of the NCDs will be 1,179 days and date of maturity will be June 29, 2020.