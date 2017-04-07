App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 07, 2017 10:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indiabulls Housing Finance raises Rs 43 crore

This is the sixteenth tranche of NCDs of having a face value of Rs 10 lakh each, Indiabulls Housing Finance said in a BSE filing.

Indiabulls Housing Finance raises Rs 43 crore

Indiabulls Housing Finance today said it has raised Rs 43 crore through an issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) as part of its plans to raise Rs 6,000 crore from the market.

This is the sixteenth tranche of NCDs of having a face value of Rs 10 lakh each, Indiabulls Housing Finance said in a BSE filing.

"We wish to inform that in term of the board authorisation dated October 21, 2016, the company has today, April 7, 2017, allotted its sixteenth tranche of Secured, Redeemable, NCDs of face value Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 43 crore," the company said.

The tenor of the NCDs will be 1,179 days and date of maturity will be June 29, 2020.

tags #Business #debentures #Indiabulls Housing Finance #NCDs #News

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.