you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 02, 2018 08:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, UK joint economic, trade committee meet in London

"Next India-UK Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) meeting, co-chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu, to be held in London on January 11," the department of commerce said in a tweet.

Trade ministers of India and the UK would meet in London on January 11 as part of the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) deliberation to boost bilateral commerce.

"Next India-UK Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) meeting, co-chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu, to be held in London on January 11," the department of commerce said in a tweet.

In the last meeting, both sides reviewed the progress held in joint working groups on areas like smart cities and advanced manufacturing.

The bilateral trade between India and the UK dipped to USD 12.2 billion in 2016-17 as against USD 14 billion in the previous fiscal.

India received USD 24.9 billion foreign direct investment (FDI) from Britain between April 2000 to September 2017.

tags #Business #Economy #India

