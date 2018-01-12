App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 11, 2018 09:41 PM IST

India tops domestic air traffic demand at 16.4% in November: IATA

India's domestic air passenger traffic grew by 16.4 percent in November last year, topping the growth chart worldwide, global aviation body, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The IATA, comprising major air carriers, said India continued to witness double-digit growth for the 39th consecutive month.

Globally, the total revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) increased 8 percent compared to November 2016 — the fastest growth rate in five months.

The available seat kilometeres (ASKs) or capacity grew by 6.3 percent.

The ASK for India was at 10.4 percent, second only to China where capacity grew by 12.9 percent, according to the IATA's montly data.

"The airline industry is in a good place entering 2018. November's strong demand gives the industry momentum. The number of unique city-pair connections now tops 20,000. Passengers not only have more travel choices than ever, the cost of travel in real terms has never been cheaper," IATA's Director General and CEO, Alexandre de Juniac said.

He said that 2018 could be the fourth year in a row where the industry's return on invested capital will exceed the cost of capital.

Challenges, however, remained, including security threats, infrastructure constraints as well as growing fees and charges, Juniac said.

