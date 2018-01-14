App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 14, 2018 12:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

India to post average GDP growth of 7.3% over 2020-22: Morgan Stanley

According to global financial services major Morgan Stanley, the structural growth story in India remains strong from a medium term perspective.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian economy is expected to witness an average GDP growth of 7.3 percent over 2020-22, says a Morgan Stanley research report.

According to the global financial services major, the structural growth story in India remains strong from a medium term perspective.

"The uptick in the private capex cycle, which we anticipate will begin in 2018, will ensure that the economy enters into a sustained and productive growth cycle," Morgan Stanley said in a research note, adding that over 2020-22, it expects the economy to post an average GDP growth of 7.3 percent.

Moreover, the overall policy mix will also remain supportive of a further improvement in productivity, which will help keep macro stability risks limited, it added.

related news

The global brokerage expects recovery in private capital spending in 2018 which will aid in overall economic recovery.

Moreover, corporate returns expectations and balance sheet fundamentals are also improving, and a strengthening financial system will be able to meet investment credit demand.

"This sets the stage for a fully fledged recovery in 2018, and we expect real GDP growth to accelerate from 6.4 percent in 2017 to 7.5 percent in 2018 and further to 7.7 percent in 2019," it said.

On prices, the report said the cyclical growth recovery and normalising food prices are expected to drive a pick-up in headline inflation.

"Against the backdrop of a better macro outlook, we expect the RBI to hike in the second half of fiscal year 2019," it added.

The Reserve Bank in its fifth bi-monthly review of this fiscal kept the repo rate unchanged at 6 percent and reverse repo at 5.75 percent while raising the inflation forecast for the remainder of 2017-18 to 4.3-4.7 percent.

tags #Business #Economy #India

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.