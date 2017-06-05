App
Jun 05, 2017 09:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

India signs $39 million pact with World Bank for Assam project

According to the statement, the objective of the project is to improve access to the delivery of selected public services in Assam.

India on Monday signed a USD 39.2 million (over Rs 251 crore) loan agreement with the World Bank for the 'Citizen Centric Service Delivery' project in Assam.

The programme size is USD 49 million, of which USD 39.2 million will be financed by the Bank and the remaining amount will be funded out of the state budget, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The programme's duration is five years, it added. According to the statement, the objective of the project is to improve access to the delivery of selected public services in Assam. The Project adopts an integrated approach to improving access and accountability.

The loan agreement was signed by Raj Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Finance, on behalf of the Government of India and Hisham Abdom, Manager, Operations (India) on behalf of the World Bank.

