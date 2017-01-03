India resilient but see contraction for 3-6 mnths:Richard Jerram

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Richard Jerram of Bank Of Singapore said that there was a definite impact on the economy from the demonetisation.
Jan 03, 2017, 11.41 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

India resilient but see contraction for 3-6 mnths:Richard Jerram

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Richard Jerram of Bank Of Singapore said that there was a definite impact on the economy from the demonetisation.

Richard Jerram (more)

Chief Economist, Bank of Singapore |

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Richard Jerram of Bank Of Singapore said that there was a definite impact on the economy from the demonetisation.

The Nikkei/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 49.6 in December from November's 52.3, its first reading below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction since December 2015.

Talking about the PMI data, Jerram said: “You can’t expect such a shock to the monetary system without an impact.” He believes that there is likely to be a 3-6 months contraction in the economy.

Reflecting challenges faced by automobile industry in the wake of demonetisation, auto majors Hyundai Motor India, M&M and Ford India today reported decline in their domestic sales in December.

Other firms such as Tata Motors , Renault, Nissan and Volkswagen, however, reported increase in their Indian sales in December.

Jerram said that these positive auto numbers may not yet be affected by the dislocation. He said there is underlying resilience in the economy, which he sees growing at 7.5 percent.

Watch video for more...

Tags  Richard Jerram Bank Of Singapore Purchasing Managers' Index Mahindra and Mahindra Tata Motors

India resilient but see contraction for 3-6 mnths:Richard Jerram

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.