India reluctant to give special tax incentives to Apple

India is resisting Apple Inc.'s demand for tax incentives to make iPhones in the country, with the trade minister saying on Thursday that New Delhi may not make exceptions for the U.S. tech giant.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 05, 2017, 06.53 PM | Source: Reuters

India reluctant to give special tax incentives to Apple

India is resisting Apple Inc.'s demand for tax incentives to make iPhones in the country, with the trade minister saying on Thursday that New Delhi may not make exceptions for the U.S. tech giant.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

India reluctant to give special tax incentives to Apple

India is resisting Apple Inc.'s demand for tax incentives to make iPhones in the country, with the trade minister saying on Thursday that New Delhi may not make exceptions for the U.S. tech giant.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

India reluctant to give special tax incentives to Apple
India is resisting Apple Inc.'s demand for tax incentives to make iPhones in the country, with the trade minister saying on Thursday that New Delhi may not make exceptions for the U.S. tech giant.

Apple wants to open its own stores in India but has been asked by the government to locally source at least some of the components, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bid to boost manufacturing in the country.

Apple has sought tax concessions, including lower import and manufacturing duties, to make iPhones locally, according to a government official familiar with the situation.

Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said if India were to agree to any concessions, they would likely apply to all smart phone manufacturers, and not just Apple.

Smartphone component maker Wistron Corp, which counts Apple Inc among its customers, has applied for permission to expand its plant in Bengaluru, a regional government official told Reuters on Monday.

Apple declined to comment.

Tags  Apple Inc. tax incentives iPhones trade minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
India reluctant to give special tax incentives to Apple

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.