India lines up IT agreements with three countries at cyber space meet

Moneycontrol News

On the sidelines of the first day of the Global Conference on Cyber Space, IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad led bilateral conversations with at least three nations that resulted in technology-led cooperation possibilities.

“Business models are not just being disrupted, they are being totally transformed, and across all sectors," Prasad had said at the plenary session of GCCS. "Communication, both interpersonal and professional, has shredded the boundaries of time and space. Nature and structure of governments and its agencies is transforming from reactive to proactive. Today, technology is redefining who we are, how we communicate to our colleagues and peers and how should we work.”

According to an official, Denmark has expressed interest in signing a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of information and communications technology, led by Sophie Løhde, the Danish Minister for Public Sector Innovation in the Ministry of Finance.

The Mauritian Minister of Technology, Communication, and Innovation, Yogida Sawmynaden, asked the Indian government to help the island nation set up a Digital Locker.

As part of the Digital India vision, the Indian government has set up a DigiLocker, "India's cloud-based platform for issuance and verification of documents and certificates digitally".

The Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi has also agreed to set up a joint working group with India for collaboration in ICT.