Jun 16, 2017 10:36 AM IST |

India jumps six places to rank 60 in Global Innovation Index

India's ranking was elevated on the basis of five parameters — Institutions, Infrastructure, business sophistication, knowledge and technology outputs and creative output.

Moneycontrol News

India has climbed six spots to 60th place in the world on innovation, according to GII 2017 Report on Global Innovation Index. Besides, the country also bagged the top rank in central and south Asian region.

India now stands among the top-half of the index in the report issued by Cornell University, INSEAD and the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO). The survey of innovative capacity was done in 127 countries.

India's ranking was elevated on the basis of five parameters — institutions, infrastructure, business sophistication, knowledge and technology outputs and creative output.

However, India received lower ranking in two parameters - human capital and research and market sophistication.

According to the report, India improved in several areas which include government's online service, gross capital formation, e-participation, logistics performance, high-tech imports and industrial design.

The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion's task force on innovation had recommended change in methodology in GII last year.

Switzerland, Sweden, the Netherlands, the United States of America and the United Kingdom top the GII rankings for the year while China's ranking improved to 22 from 25 last year.

