India Inc's foreign borrowings at $1.5 billion in May

Indian industry borrowed USD 1.05 billion from foreign markets last month, including through rupee denominated bonds (RDBs).

In contrast, the borrowings were USD 1.32 billion in May last year. However, the two sets of data are not comparable as the RDB route was not there until September.

As per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, of the total in May this year, external commercial borrowings (ECB) and RDBs contributed almost equally at USD 523.95 million and USD 525.76 million respectively.

But June onwards, it may be difficult for companies to float rupee bonds overseas as they will be subject to scrutiny from Reserve Bank's Foreign Exchange Department before every such issue.

The RDB route has become a popular source of fund raising.

Six entities issued rupee bonds -- popularly referred to as masala bonds -- including the National Highways Authority of India's USD 465.66 million (Rs 3,000 crore) for road construction.

J M Enviro Technologies Pvt Ltd raised USD 32.91 million (Rs 212 crore) and HM Industrial USD 23.28 million (Rs 150 crore) through RDBs.