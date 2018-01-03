App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 03, 2018 08:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

India Inc raises over Rs 46,000 cr via QIP during Apr-Nov 2017

The capital garnered by the listed companies through the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route stood at Rs 46,675 crore in the first eight months of 2017-18.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Indian firms mobilised over Rs 46,000 crore by issuing shares to institutional investors during the April-November period of the current fiscal, nearly 11-fold rise from the year-ago period.

In comparison, they had mopped-up Rs 4,318 crore in the first eight months of 2016-17 fiscal.

As per the latest data available with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the capital garnered by the listed companies through the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route stood at Rs 46,675 crore in the first eight months of 2017-18.

It was also more than five times the total amount raised in the entire 2016-17 which stood at Rs 8,464 crore.

The funds have been mobilised for business expansion, refinancing of debt, working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

QIP is an alternative mode of resource raising available for listed companies to raise funds from the domestic market.

In terms of numbers, 29 issues were witnessed in April- November as compared to 12 in the similar period a year ago.

tags #Business #India

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.