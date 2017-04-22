India has 'good case' against Mallya, arrest sends message to other offenders: FM Jaitley

Days after Vijay Mallya was arrested, and given bail, in London in a loan case related to the Kingfisher default, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today expressed confidence that the liquor baron will be extradited to India.

"Our agencies have a good case against him," Jaitley told CNBC-TV18's Malvika Jain in an exclusive interview from the sidelines of the Spring Meeting of the IMF - World Bank in Washington.

He said that the process that India has followed in the case is not just political and that there was a judicial process in the UK -- which will decide whether or not to order his extradition -- but maintained that he was hopeful the correct decision will be taken.

"The UK is known for its fairness and civility in its administration of laws, etc, and I do not think they can even countenance a situation where anybody who has duped the banks or who has broken the law then finds London to be a new haven," he said.

Mallya's arrest came after India entered into a detailed process to get the industrialist to face a host of charges from money laundering to tax evasion to loan default.

The Indian government raised the issue with UK Prime Minister Theresa May when she visited New Delhi in November last year. On February 8, Indian authorities formally appealed to the UK government for the controversial tycoon’s extradition.

Mallya left India in March last year in the wake of a nearly Rs 10,000 crore debt default that had befallen his troubled Kingfisher Airlines.

Jaitley also said Mallya's arrest sends a strong message to other offenders: "You have a government and a system in India which will not countenance the fact that you commit a crime in India and merely by skipping through the geographical boundaries of India, you think you can escape the law."

How will the extradition process pan out?

Mallya was arrested on April 18 but was granted bail within hours. However, the court in the hearing the court said that he cannot apply for travel documents and instructed him to not make an attempt to leave England. The court has retained his passport until further orders. He will also have to stay in Hertfordshire and keep his cell phone on round the clock.

But, Mallya can appeal to higher courts in UK and Article 9 of the India-UK extradition treaty gives him the provision to challenge a decision claiming that the allegations are untrue.