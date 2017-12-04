India, Germany seal various loan agreements

India and Germany on Monday signed several agreements, including a 200 million euro funding pact for climate-friendly urban mobility project.

The 'Government to Government Umbrella Agreement' concerning financial cooperation in 2016 (II) under the Indo- German Development Cooperation was formalised here.

"An amount up to 200 million euro for the financial cooperation in form of loan for project 'Climate Friendly Urban Mobility III' and 11 million euro accompanying measures in form of grant for four projects," was signed, said an official statement.

The Part I of the agreement had already been signed in May.

In addition, four other agreements were signed between Department of Economic Affairs with KfW, Germany under Indo- German Bilateral Development Cooperation.

One loan agreement is for the project 'Community based sustainable Forest Management – Component I Manipur'. It was signed with KfW for a loan of 15 million euro.

The broad objectives of the project are the restoration of degraded forests in upper watersheds, reclamation of abandoned shifting cultivation areas, biodiversity conservation, water resources conservation and livelihood improvement of forest-dependent rural tribal people in the project area.

The other agreements were for projects namely Madhya Pradesh Urban Sanitation and Environment Programme; Sustainable Urban Infrastructure Development Odisha – Phase II; and Green Energy Corridor – Intra-State Transmission System in Maharashtra.