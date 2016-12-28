India-EFTA trade deal talks to be held in January

The four European Free Trade Association (EFTA) members are - Switzerland, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 28, 2016, 06.02 PM | Source: PTI

India-EFTA trade deal talks to be held in January

The four European Free Trade Association (EFTA) members are - Switzerland, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

India-EFTA trade deal talks to be held in January

The four European Free Trade Association (EFTA) members are - Switzerland, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
India-EFTA trade deal talks to be held in January
With India and the EFTA members resuming talks for the long-stalled proposed free trade agreement last month, senior officials of the four-nation bloc will visit here in January to iron out differences related with the pact.

The four European Free Trade Association (EFTA) members are - Switzerland, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.

"The EFTA officials will visit here in mid-January. The agreement is important as it will give market access to several sectors from India such as textiles and chemicals," an official said.

In October, Indian officials visited Geneva for the deliberations.

Negotiators of both the sides would discuss issues such as intellectual property rights (IPR), number of goods on which duties will either be eliminated or reduced significantly.

EFTA wants India to commit more in IPR in the agreement, which is officially dubbed as Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA). They were also demanding for data exclusivity, which India is completely opposed to.

Both sides had earlier expressed willingness to jointly address the major outstanding issues and agreeing to an early resumption of negotiations and concluding a balanced agreement in a time-bound manner.

The trade pact talks had started in October 2008. So far, 14 rounds of negotiations have been held at the level of chief negotiators.

The proposed pact covers trade in goods and services, market access for investments, protection of intellectual property and public procurement.

The two way trade between the regions stood at USD 21.5 billion in 2015-16 as against USD 24.5 billion in the previous fiscal. The trade gap is highly in favour of the EFTA group.

Tags  EFTA India European Free Trade Association

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login