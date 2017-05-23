App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 23, 2017 08:32 AM IST | Source: Reuters

India could invest in Aramco IPO to strengthen ties

Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan told Reuters the purchase of a stake in Aramco could be part of a plan by Indian state refiners to set up a refining venture with the Saudi giant.

India could invest in Aramco IPO to strengthen ties

India said its state refiners could become cornerstone investors in Saudi Aramco when it floats its shares next year, as New Delhi seeks to strengthen ties with the world's largest oil producer.

Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan told Reuters the purchase of a stake in Aramco could be part of a plan by Indian state refiners to set up a refining venture with the Saudi giant.

"I'm expecting Aramco to be a supplier for a very long time... We discussed the idea with (Saudi energy) minister (Khalid al) Falih in Houston this year. They (Aramco) are interested in the joint venture," Pradhan said in an interview.

He said three Indian state refiners were planning to build a new refining complex with a 60 million tonnes capacity a year on the country's west coast and a partnership with a big supplier would strengthen the proposal.

Aramco plans to list around 5 percent of its stocks on multiple exchanges next year and hopes to raise as much as $100 billion via the share listing, which could value the world's largest oil producer at as much as $2 trillion.

Sources have told Reuters Aramco was planning to offer its biggest oil consumers such as China and India the role of cornerstone investors in the IPO to strengthen the relationship for the long-term.

"It is a good idea," said Pradhan. "I'm not ruling this out. We will see and evaluate".

India, the world's third biggest oil consumer, imports 86 percent of its oil needs from OPEC nations to feed its 4.6 million barrels per day (bpd) refining capacity. The country plans to raise its refining capacity to 6.2 million bpd by 2023.

tags #Business #Dharmendra Pradhan #India #OPEC #Saudi Aramco

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.