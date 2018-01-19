App
Jan 19, 2018 02:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

India Cements launches promotional scheme for consumers

Under the scheme, any consumer purchasing 50 bags or in multiples of 50 bags (50 kg) of Coromandel Super Power between January 19 and April 19 will be eligible to receive an assured gift from the CSK merchandise range, a press note said.

India Cements, a leading cement manufacturing company, today launched a promotional offer for consumers under which they stand to get Chennai Super Kings (CSK) merchandise and also an opportunity to meet the players. The scheme - 'Veedu Kattu, Whistle Podu' was inaugurated by India Cements Whole-time director Rupa Gurunath in the presence of Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Under the scheme, any consumer purchasing 50 bags or in multiples of 50 bags (50 kg) of Coromandel Super Power between January 19 and April 19 will be eligible to receive an assured gift from the CSK merchandise range, a press note said.

Apart from the assured gift, consumers can participate in a "Punch Dialogue Contest' and winners stand to win prizes including match tickets and jerseys, besides a photo opportunity with Dhoni and the other players during the forthcoming IPL season.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhoni said, "I am extremely proud of my association with India Cements ever since the birth of CSK in 2008. For me, Chennai has become second home and I am touched by the admiration I get from CSK fans."

tags #Business #Companies #India Cements

