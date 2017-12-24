App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 24, 2017 01:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

India begins dumping probe into chemical imported from Russia

According to the notification of the DGAD, it has prima facie found "sufficient evidence" of dumping of the chemical from Russia

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
India has initiated an anti-dumping probe into alleged dumping of a chemical, used in industries such as pharma and food processing, from Russia following a complaint from domestic players.

Deepak Nitrite Ltd had filed the application before the Directorate General of Antidumping and Allied Duties (DGAD) for initiation of anti-dumping investigation and imposition of the duty on the imports of 'Sodium Nitrite' from Russia.

It has stated that the evidences justify initiation of the investigations. DGAD is the commerce ministry's investigation arm.

"The authority hereby initiates an investigation into the alleged dumping, and consequent injury to the domestic industry...to determine the existence, degree and effect of alleged dumping," it added.

If established that dumping has caused material injury to domestic players, the DGAD would recommend imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of the chemical from Russia.

The period of investigation covers October 2016 and September 2017 (12 months). However, for the purpose of injury investigation, the period will also cover the data of 2014-17.

Sodium Nitrite is an inorganic chemical and is an oxidising and reducing agent. The product is a white crystalline powder mostly used in industries including pharmaceuticals, dye, lubricants and meat processing.

Imposition of anti-dumping duty is permissible under the World Trade Organisation (WTO) regime.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

tags #Business #India #Russia

