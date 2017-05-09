App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 09, 2017 02:30 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India asks state miner NMDC to review iron ore prices once in three months

The government is also working on a policy to help steel companies transfer excess land with them to foreign companies in exchange for equity or joint venture, Aruna Sharma said in an interview on Tuesday.

India asks state miner NMDC to review iron ore prices once in three months

India has asked state miner NMDC Ltd to consider reviewing iron ore prices only once in three months instead of regular revisions, and help steel companies handle raw material purchases better, the steel secretary told Reuters.

The government is also working on a policy to help steel companies transfer excess land with them to foreign companies in exchange for equity or joint venture, Aruna Sharma said in an interview on Tuesday.

Germany's Thyssenkrupp will start production of cold-rolled grain-oriented steel, used in power transformers, from its on-trial 50,000-tonne-a-year plant in western India's Nashik next year, she added.

tags #Business #iron ore #NMDC #steel #Thyssenkrupp

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.