Tata Sons had sought legal opinion on conduct of independent directors before its Tata Motors board meet, which had happened on November 14 from Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas.Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that the legal group has said that independent directors ought to keep long-term interests in mind before taking any decision.The law firm also said that no liability will accrue to the independent directors if they deviate from findings of the nomination remuneration committee.Just before the November 14 board meeting of both Indian Hotels and Tata Chemicals , independent directors had come out in support of Cyrus Mistry.Keeping that in mind, Tata Sons had sought legal opinion in respect to their conduct.