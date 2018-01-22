App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 22, 2018 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Income Tax Department asks Flipkart to reclassify discounts as capex

According to the report, Flipkart and Amazon could have to pay 30 percent annually in tax when this move comes into effect.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Flipkart The Japanese firm currently own nearly one-fifth of India's leading e-commerce platform, Flipkart. In August 2017, SoftBank's Vision Fund pumped in USD 2.5 billion to take on Amazon in India after its merger talks with Snapdeal collapsed. As of April 2017, the company was valued at USD 11.6 billion.
Flipkart The Japanese firm currently own nearly one-fifth of India's leading e-commerce platform, Flipkart. In August 2017, SoftBank's Vision Fund pumped in USD 2.5 billion to take on Amazon in India after its merger talks with Snapdeal collapsed. As of April 2017, the company was valued at USD 11.6 billion.

Flipkart has lost an appeal against the Income Tax Department after it was asked to reclassify marketing expenditure and discounts as capital expenditure, according to a report in The Economic Times.

This ruling was made in December but has not been made public, according to the report. The report also said that a senior official has confirmed the development and said that the company will challenge the order at the  Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) in the next few days.

Last year, the I-T Department asked e-commerce companies to restructure their marketing expenses under capital expenditure. E-commerce companies deduct discounts and marketing expenditure from their revenue, which leads to losses.

But the I-T Department says that money spent on marketing is not a cost but capital expenditure because it creates intangibles and potentially generates revenue.

This change in the way ecommerce companies are taxed could help them become profitable by increasing revenue.

According to the report, Flipkart and Amazon could have to pay 30 percent annually in tax when this move comes into effect.

 

 

tags #Business #Ecommerce #Flipkart

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.