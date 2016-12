True love is for everyone. That's the promise Gurgaon-based startup Inclov is making. But, Inclov is not just another run-of-the-mill dating app – it is focused on the differently-abled.

True love is for everyone. That's the promise Gurgaon-based startup Inclov is making. But, Inclov is not just another run-of-the-mill dating app – it is focused on the differently-abled.

True love is for everyone. That's the promise Gurgaon-based startup Inclov is making. But, Inclov is not just another run-of-the-mill dating app – it is focused on the differently-abled.



Sumant KV is Karnataka's first candidate to make it to an IIM institute despite being born with cerebral palsy. His friend Srilatha KS was crowned Miss Wheelchair India last year.



And both their social lives have become a lot more active in the last few weeks, thanks to 11-month old dating app called Inclov -- that's short for inclusive love.



Watch video for more..