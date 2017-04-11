In first TV interview, Yogi Adityanath talks of 'ghar wapsi' through jobs

Apart from protecting the cows of Uttar Pradesh, the state's new Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also concerned about the state?s ?gaon, gareeb, kisan aur naujawan (villages, poverty, farmers and youth)". In his first TV interview - aired on state-run DD News - since taking charge, Adityanath emphasised on Prime Minister Narendra Modi?s development plan, efforts by the state government to curb farmer suicides, education and employment.

Over the past fortnight, Adityanath has reiterated that his government will introduce reforms and change the face of Uttar Pradesh. He waived off loans up to Rs 1 lakh for farmers and has now directed doctors to be polite to patients.

Since his appointment as Chief Minister, the buzz has been over whether he will turn the state saffron. In the interview, Adityanath not only clarified his stance but also talked about his future plans.

Here are the key highlights:

Farm Loan Waiver

While campaigning in Ghaziabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to take the loan burden off Uttar Pradesh's farmers and the state fulfilled the promise earlier this week.

It was a challenge to strike a balance between providing relief to farmers and the state's expenditure, said Adityanath. The chief minister and his government now plan to increase the income of farmers by 2019-2022.

Educational Reforms

The Uttar Pradesh government is pushing for an educational setup that will prepare students to compete on the global level.

Adityanath suggested that students should be taught one international language after Class 10. ?When students go abroad for research they spend around three months to learn the language of that country. If they are already fluent in that language, they will save three months,? he said.

He added that out of 365 days, schools only work for 120 days. He aims to nearly double the number to 220 days. He also suggested that schools to take up CBSE pattern to be internationally compliant.

Sweet Relief

Sugarcane farmers in Uttar Pradesh can heave a sigh of relief as the Adityanath government is keen on expediting the payment of dues to these farmers. Those who have sent sugar to sugar mills this year will get their money in 14 days and those who deposited the sweetener in 2014-15 and 2015-2016 will get their dues in next two months. In case of non-payment of dues, action will be taken against the mill owner.

Jobs and Entrepreneurial Environment

Adityanath is also determined on "ghar wapsi" of youth who moved to other states for a better future. He has urged Indian businessmen and the state to come up with a plan in 15 days to provide an environment to entrepreneurs that will give them more opportunities to invest. He aims to provide jobs to 90 percent youngsters.

No Child Should Go Hungry

If someone dies of hunger then the district officer will be held responsible. In case of a child?s death, the chief medical officer (CMO) will be held responsible, said Adityanath.

Ban on slaughter houses

Clarifying allegations of targeting the Muslim community as part of his crackdown on slaughter houses, Adityanath said that the National Green Tribunal (NCT) had in 2015 asked the then state government to act against illegal slaughter houses to curb pollution caused by them.

He added that the ban is not new and the present government is only following the law and order and taking stringent actions against those who go astray.