Apr 24, 2017 10:43 AM IST | Source: PTI
In call with Donald Trump, Xi Jinping urges 'restraint' on North Korea: Report
Chinese President Xi Jinping urged "restraint" on North Korea during a phone call today with US President Donald Trump, days before an American supercarrier is due to arrive near the Korean Peninsula."(China) hopes that the relevant parties can maintain restraint and avoid actions that would increase tensions in the Korean Peninsula," Xi said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.