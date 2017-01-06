Imports were hurting domestic jute industry: Golster

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, the Chairman of Gloster, Hemant Bangur said that imports from Nepal and Bangladesh were hurting domestic jute industry.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 06, 2017, 04.32 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Imports were hurting domestic jute industry: Golster

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, the Chairman of Gloster, Hemant Bangur said that imports from Nepal and Bangladesh were hurting domestic jute industry.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Imports were hurting domestic jute industry: Golster

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, the Chairman of Gloster, Hemant Bangur said that imports from Nepal and Bangladesh were hurting domestic jute industry.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Jute related stocks are higher as government levies anti-dumping duty on jute products from Bangladesh, Nepal for five years.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, the Chairman of Gloster , Hemant Bangur said that imports from Nepal and Bangladesh were hurting domestic jute industry.

For entire interview, watch accompanying video.

Tags  Jute government anti-dumping duty Bangladesh Nepal Gloster Hemant Bangur
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Imports were hurting domestic jute industry: Golster

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.