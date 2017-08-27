Important Infosys announcement due tonight: Source 

Moneycontrol News

Infosys is going to make an important announcement tonight, an industry source has told Moneycontrol.

The company, which has been going through a battle between its Board and promoters since the past few months, is widely expected to bring in Nandan Nilekani, an Infosys co-founder, to steer the company amidst demands from investors.

Nearly a week ago, Vishal Sikka, the first non-co-founder CEO of Infosys, stepped down on August 18 citing continuous distractions and increasingly personal attacks on him.

In a strongly worded email to the stock exchanges, the Infosys Board blamed founder NR Narayana Murthy’s “continuous assault” as the primary reason for him putting down his papers. Nilkenai is widely seen as a stable hand and a person who knows the company inside out, and also enjoys Murthy’s trust.