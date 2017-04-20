Apr 20, 2017 12:40 PM IST | Source: Reuters
Impact of US Fed's interest rate rises on China capital flows diminishing: China FX regulator
China will closely monitor the Fed's interest rate increases and any shrinking in its balance sheet, said Wang.
The impact of United States interest rate increases on China's capital flowsÂ has been diminishing, State Administration of Foreign Exchange spokeswoman Wang Chunying said on Thursday.China will closely monitor the Fed's interest rate increases and any shrinking in its balance sheet, said Wang.