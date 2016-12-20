'Immense opportunities lie in India for US businesses'

US businesses can tap the immense opportunities that lie in India's railways, infrastructure, manufacturing and innovation ecosystems amid a "remarkable shift" in the bilateral ties, India's envoy here has said.

"In my diplomatic journey, I have been fortunate to witness the remarkable shift in the US-India bilateral relationship. There is a clear signal that our ties are only going to get stronger," India's new Ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna said while interacting with members of US-India Business Council (USIBC) yesterday.

India is committed to working in a federal, democratic and cooperative framework, and making sure that businesses can make use of the immense opportunities that lie as India's railways, infrastructure, manufacturing and innovation eco- systems present ripe opportunities for investment, he said.

"In the past few years, we have also seen a rise in Indian industries increasing their investment in the US, creating jobs and generating incomes. I look forward to working with the US-India Business Council and its members to grow this relationship," Sarna said.

USIBC President Mukesh Aghi, said, "We have seen a dramatic shift in our trade ties over the last few years in part due to the consistent dialogues at the highest levels between our countries".

For the US-India strategic and commercial partnership to deepen further, it is important that these dialogues continue with the new administration of the US with the same intensity and purpose, he said.

"I cannot think of a more ideal ambassador to elevate US- India relations to newer heights. Trade between the two countries is poised to grow from USD 100 billion to USD 500 billion in the next few years and we are excited to work with him in achieving this vision," Aghi said.

Robert Blake, Senior Director at McLarty Associates, expressed confidence that Sarna's deep diplomatic experience will be invaluable in deepening the strong US-India partnership.

"The US business community looks forward to working together with Ambassador Sarna to realise the full US-India economic potential," he said.

"In the context of the growing ties between the US and India, Gilead's partnership with the Indian pharmaceutical manufacturing industry has become an integral component of our efforts to expand access to treatment for HIV and viral Hepatitis in developing countries.

"As we enter the second decade of this collaboration, we look forward to the continued strengthening of these relationships," said Claudio Lilienfeld, director Government Affairs at Gilead Sciences.