App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 01, 2017 08:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

IMF approves new $88 bn credit line for Mexico

The two-year flexible credit line boosts Mexico's ability to immediately deal with a potential need for liquidity, without having to request an IMF loan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The International Monetary Fund announced today it has approved a new USD 88 billion credit line for Mexico, replacing the existing line.

The two-year flexible credit line boosts Mexico's ability to immediately deal with a potential need for liquidity, without having to request an IMF loan.

The country considers the funds precautionary and does not intend to draw on them, although the IMF notes increasing risks from the potential changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement.

While Mexico's economy has proven resilient, the credit line "will continue to play an important role in supporting the authorities' macroeconomic strategy by providing insurance against external risks and bolstering market confidence," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement.

related news

"The global risk environment has improved, but the risk of an abrupt change in Mexico's trade relations, or of a surge in financial market volatility and a sharp pull-back of capital from emerging markets, continues to be high," she said.

NAFTA members Mexico, Canada and the United States currently are holding talks to renegotiate the 1994 trade pact, but are at odds over some of the measures Washington is demanding. The IMF cautions that the delay in the talks increases the uncertainty for Mexico's economy.

Mexico requested a new credit line several months early, because the existing arrangement was due to expire only a few weeks before the July 2018 presidential elections, according to the fund report.

The IMF said Mexican authorities "prefer to de-link the renewal process from the electoral cycle."

Mexico has had an IMF credit line in place since 2009, in the midst of the global financial crisis.

tags #International Monetary Fund #Mexico #World News

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.