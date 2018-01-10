App
HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 09, 2018 10:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

IL&FS Technologies bags Rs 200 crore surveillance project contract

The firm will conduct survey, design and establish live feed from various field devices installed in cities across the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

IT firm IL&FS Technologies on Tuesday said that it has bagged a rate contract for surveillance project of Rs 200 crore from a large state government.

"IL&FS Technologies Ltd (ITL) ...has been recently awarded the rate contract for surveillance project of Rs 200 crore from a large state government," the company said in a statement.

Under the project, ITL will conduct survey, design and establish live feed from various field devices installed in cities across the state and integrate with the environment in the CCC (Command Control Center) to enable state agencies to carry out the coordinated response plans effectively.

"With closely integrated solutions, various state agencies will be able to use the system to effectively monitor, analyse, plan and implement highest level of safety measures for the citizens," ITL CEO Durga Prasad said.

The company will help the state government to provide safety, security and timely assistance to the residents during emergency and otherwise, the statement said.

The city control centre would act as a hub for the analysis and dissemination of information collected from various sources.

The sources of information will include government agencies, private organisations and individual citizens as well as specialised equipment such as sensors for vehicles involved in over speeding, red light violations, mobile surveillance system in PCR vans integrated with the Dial100 application etc and CCTV cameras in all sensitive locations, the statement said.

