IL&FS Engineering bags Rs 242.56 cr road project in Karnataka

IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company today said it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for a road widening contract worth Rs 242.56 crore in Karnataka.

The company received the contract from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for two/four lane on section NH-50 on an EPC mode in Karnataka with a completion period of 24 months, a statement issued here said.

IL&FS Engineering Services is currently executing a metro rail contract in Karnataka for Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for a value of Rs 326.99 crore.