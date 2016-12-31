Dec 31, 2016, 05.53 PM | Source: PTI
IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company today said it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for a road widening contract worth Rs 242.56 crore in Karnataka.
IL&FS Engineering bags Rs 242.56 cr road project in Karnataka
The company received the contract from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for two/four lane on section NH-50 on an EPC mode in Karnataka with a completion period of 24 months, a statement issued here said.
IL&FS Engineering Services is currently executing a metro rail contract in Karnataka for Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for a value of Rs 326.99 crore.
