Dec 08, 2017 07:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

IL&FS Engg wins Rs 216-cr pipeline contract from GAIL

It said the total value of the contract is Rs 215.79 crore -- excluding GST -- and is to be mechanically completed in 15 months.

IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company (IL&FS Engineering Services) has won a Rs 216-crore contract from Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL) to lay pipelines in Jharkhand and West Bengal.

"IL&FS Engineering Services has received fax of acceptance for GAIL for 157.8 km long 30" diameter pipeline laying works for Dobhi-Durgapur-Haldia pipeline section along with 13.28 km long 12" diameter spurline under Jagdishpur and Haldia Bokaro-Dhamra Natural Gas Pipeline project in Jharkhand and West Bengal," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

It said the total value of the contract is Rs 215.79 crore -- excluding GST -- and is to be mechanically completed in 15 months.

Recently, IL&FS Engineering Services also won a pipeline laying contract from GAIL worth of Rs 123.05 crore in Kerala and Karnataka.

The company is already executing pipeline projects for GAIL worth of Rs 335.71 crore in Kerala and Bihar.

