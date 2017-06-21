Ikea Foundation announces $16.8 mn grant for Indian, Kenya

The Ikea Foundation will spend USD 16.8 million (around Rs 108.52 crore) in India and Kenya to reduce child mortality and provide medical support in association with Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI).

The Ikea Foundation and CHAI today announced two new four year grants to continue work for reducing child mortality and access to lifesaving treatment for diarrhoea and pneumonia, said a joint statement.

"At the Ikea Foundation, we believe every child has the right to a healthy start in life, which is why we are granting CHAI USD 16.8 million to help children in Kenya and India get proper medical support when faced with diarrhoea or pneumonia," said Ikea Foundation CEO Per Heggenes.

The two grants, which began in January, are build on CHAI's work in India and Kenya funded by Ikea Foundation.

This is to provide access to zinc and oral rehydration salts (ORS) — the recommended treatment for diarrhoea — and antibiotics and oxygen to treat pneumonia, the leading killer of children globally, it added.

"These new grants will build on this previous work to help prevent mortality, ensure that children are diagnosed early and that they get the right treatments," it added.

The Ikea Foundation is the philanthropic arm of INGKA Foundation, the owner of the Ikea Group of companies.