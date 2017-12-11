IIT Bombay, IIT Madras see rise in number of offers as more companies come to hire

The first week of placements at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and phase one at IIT Madras saw a rise in both domestic and international offers for students.

At IIT-B, around 795 students received jobs (including PPOs) in various corporates and startups from India and abroad. This include close to 65 international offers. Around 200 companies have given their preference to IIT-B and have already visited the campus for the interviews. Over 50 more are expected to participate in the remaining few days of the phase-1 of placements.

In 2016, by the end of the first week of December, close to 180 companies visited IIT-B and 775 students received job offers (including PPOs) from them.

Samsung (taking into account all their offices in India and abroad) emerged as the highest recruiter in terms of numbers with 45 offers while Intel (25 offers), Goldman Sachs (24 offers) and Microsoft (17 offers) followed next. Companies like Palantir Technologies, Alvarez & Marsal, UBS, Mercari, Tolaram group, Quadeye Securities were among the first timers on the campus.

The top international offers include Microsoft (6 offers) with over 210,000 US dollars annually offered as CTC and Uber (1 offer) with over 150,000 US dollars annually as CTC in the US, Optiver (3 offers) with over 100,000 euros annually as CTC in Amsterdam, and Mercari (5 offers) with over 6,000,000 Japanese yen annually as CTC in Japan.

The top domestic offers (in INR) include the Blackstone Group (1 offer) with over Rs 45 lakh annually as CTC and WorldQuant Research (3 offers) with over Rs 39 lakh annually as CTC.

"The team also worked on rebuilding their relations with startups but was skeptical about giving them the prime slots in spite of attractive salaries," said IIT Bombay in a statement.

IIT Madras saw as many as 763 offers made during phase-I of campus placements, which concluded on Sunday. Around 1,100 students in all had registered for placements.

Including pre-placement offers, which stood at 114 this year, a total of 877 students have already been placed till date this year at IIT-M. This compares favourably with the same time last year when 745 students (including 73 PPOs) had been placed.

This year saw the total number of international offers go up to 23 by the end of phase-I as compared to 10 for whole of last year. The top international recruiters include American software company Microsoft, transportation technology company Uber, American worldwide job search engine Indeed, American cloud data management firm Rubrik, and Mercari, Softbank and Sekisui Chemical from Japan.

Manu Santhanam, Advisor, Training and Placement, IIT Madras, said: “The first phase of IIT Madras placements ended on Sunday, with more than 60 percent of students getting placed. The placement of the postgraduate students was significantly better this year compared to the last year.”

“While the total number of students (excluding PPO) placed was not different compared to the same time last year, the actual placed percentage went up from 56 percent last year to 62 percent this year,” said Prof. Manu Santhanam.

The top five recruiters in phase-I were Citi, Intel India Technology, EXL Servive, Flipkart and HCL Technologies.