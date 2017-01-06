IIFCL CMD gets 6 months extension

Government has given 6 months extension to India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) Chairman and Managing Director S B Nayar till June.
Jan 06, 2017, 05.43 PM | Source: PTI

IIFCL CMD gets 6 months extension

Government has given 6 months extension to India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) Chairman and Managing Director S B Nayar till June.

IIFCL CMD gets 6 months extension

Government has given 6 months extension to India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) Chairman and Managing Director S B Nayar till June.

IIFCL CMD gets 6 months extension
Government has given 6 months extension to India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) Chairman and Managing Director S B Nayar till June.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has given approval for six months extension to Nayar last month, sources said.

He was appointed in 2013 and had completed his three-year term last month.

