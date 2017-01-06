Jan 06, 2017, 05.43 PM | Source: PTI
Government has given 6 months extension to India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) Chairman and Managing Director S B Nayar till June.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
IIFCL CMD gets 6 months extension
Government has given 6 months extension to India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) Chairman and Managing Director S B Nayar till June.
|
The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has given approval for six months extension to Nayar last month, sources said.
He was appointed in 2013 and had completed his three-year term last month.
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.