IGTPL registers 11% growth in 2017

Leading global operator of marine and inland terminals DP World today said the India Gateway Terminal Pvt Ltd (IGTPL), operated by it, has recorded 11 per cent growth in 2017 compared to the previous year.

The company said the country's first international transshipment gateway here registered an annual throughput of more than 532,000 TEU between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2017. The terminal also recorded their highest monthly throughput of more than 51,000 TEU in October 2017, it said in a release here.

Jibu Kurien Itty, CEO, DP World Cochin, said, "We continuously work towards enhancing terminal efficiency with efforts channelised towards understanding customer needs." He said in 2017, the company has registered 11 per cent growth outpacing the South Indian ports market growth rate of 9 per cent.