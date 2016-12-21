Ignis to target millennials; small cars need enabling tax:Maruti

RS Kalsi, ED-Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India is confident the company will be able to achieve its sales target for the current year and deliver growth better than the industry levels. However, he would need to beef up their efforts to meet the targets post demonetisation, he said.

The company, he said, would be launching the new Ignis in mid-January through its Nexa channels.

Ignis is an urban premium compact targeted at the millennials, said Kalsi.



He said there needs to be a tax structure that encourages production of small cars in India and a duty structure that would encourage better exports.

Higher car production will make India a production hub, said Kalsi.



Below is the verbatim transcript of RS Kalsi's interview to Farah Bookwala Vorah on CNBC-TV18.



Q: What do you think about digital payments?



A: They have done a lot of browsing on the internet and they discuss with their friends, this is an age of social media at a click of a button they can get feedback on WhatsApp, Facebook or social channels about the product. So by and large, when a customer walks into a showroom today particularly Nexa showroom, he has decided about the product that he is going to buy. Now we are going to launch Ignis, our latest model in the middle of January and there we have introduced a special app where customers can book the car online and they can also make the payments online or they can book with the token amount, walk in to the showroom, have a touch and feel of the product and once they are happy about it, they decide to purchase it then they can make all the payments digitally.



Q: 2016 was the year where the most talked-about categories were the compact SUV and the SUV segment. We understand that this is still the most preferred category of cars for Indian consumers but are we going to see any deviation from that trend in 2016? Do you see any other category that will also take centre-stage in 2017?



A: We are coming with the product called Ignis. Now it is an urban premium compact. It is not a hatch, it is not a crossover, it is not an SUV. It is an urban premium compact and it is going to create a new category for itself. This is a vehicle, which is targeted at the millennials of our country.



Q: With the launch of the Baleno RS and Ignis in Q4 of this fiscal year, how do you see yourself closing fiscal year 2017, what can we expect in terms of your financial performance?



A: We have been maintaining that our growth would be better than the industry growth and we will stick to that. Whatever targets we had set for ourselves in the beginning of the year, we will be able to achieve those targets. Somehow being a listed company, I cannot give you future guidance on numbers but we will achieve whatever targets we had fixed for ourselves in the beginning of the year. Though it will require more efforts now post the demonetisation, certainly we are confident of archiving our target.



Q: The GST council seems to have come to the point where it has decided that small cars would be taxed at the rate of 28 percent, not very different from the duty structure that we currently see where the tax incidence is about 29 percent. Is this going to hamper, do you believe it is going to hamper the sales of cars because it would dampen expectations in terms of reduction in prices or do you believe that the automotive industry is poised to see strong growth despite the tax structure not changing under the GST?



A: Right now there is a differential tax structure and it is for the GST council to give the recommendations. We are yet to see that. Nevertheless, government has to come out with the policy and tax structure which encourages production of small cars. For various reasons it will help us in India becoming a manufacturing hub of the automobile world. Already, we are the fifth largest manufacturers. If we have to move to number three position as per the blueprint of the government then certainly government has to take into consideration those things.



Second thing is that the duty structure should be such that it encourages the small car in a big way so that we also are able to export at a competitive price to rest of the world. So this is what our expectations are but finally whatever recommendations come from GST council, we will abide by that.