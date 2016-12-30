IFCI to sell direct holding in NSE, expects Rs 300 cr

NSE is all set to come out with its Rs 10,000 crore IPO and IFCI which holds 3.05 percent stake is in focus. Sanjeev Kaushik of IFCI, speaking to CNBC-TV18, said that boad has taken a decision to offload 25 percent of its direct holding in NSE.

IFCI directly holds 3.05 percent which works out to about 13,72,000 shares. Stock Holding, a hundred percent subsidiary of IFCI, has 4.4 percent in NSE.

It has no plans to offload this 4.4 percent stake, he said, adding that they have chosen the OFS route to offload their direct holding.

The direct holding was acquired for about Rs 130 crore and they have been partially divesting some portion of the stake. The proceeds of the stake sale will be used for shoring up the capital, he said.

The stake sale will yield roughly about Rs 300 crore, he said.



