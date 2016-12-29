IFCI to sell 0.8% stake in NSE through IPO

Term lender IFCI today said it has proposed to sell around 0.8 percent stake in National Stock Exchange (NSE).
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 29, 2016, 10.34 PM | Source: PTI

IFCI to sell 0.8% stake in NSE through IPO

Term lender IFCI today said it has proposed to sell around 0.8 percent stake in National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

IFCI to sell 0.8% stake in NSE through IPO

Term lender IFCI today said it has proposed to sell around 0.8 percent stake in National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
IFCI to sell 0.8% stake in NSE through IPO
Term lender IFCI today said it has proposed to sell around 0.8 percent stake in National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The shares would be sold during the proposed mega public offer of the NSE.

IFCI has offered to offload 25 percent of its 3.05 percent stake in the exchange, that is 3,43,188 equity shares (pre-split) through IPO of NSE, the company said in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges.

NSE yesterday filed draft papers with market regulator Sebi for its much-awaited IPO, expected to be one of the biggest in recent times with an estimated size of over Rs 10,000 crore.

The initial public offer would see sale of a little over 11 crore equity scrips -- which is 22.5 percent of total shares outstanding -- by existing shareholders through the OFS route, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

Of the total shares on offer, around 15.8 percent stake would be tendered by foreign shareholders, and 6.7 percent by domestic entities.

The offer may give the exchange a valuation of Rs 50,000-55,000 crore, sources said, adding that the IPO itself could be worth about Rs 10,000 crore.

Tags  IFCI stake National Stock Exchange NSE Sebi DRHP
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
IFCI to sell 0.8% stake in NSE through IPO
Wire News
Platinum Member
684 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.