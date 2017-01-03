IFC to invest over $300 mn in Indias healthcare, pharma space

Jan 03, 2017, 07.22 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

World Bank's private sector investment arm, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) plans to invest around USD 300 million in the Indian healthcare and pharma sector in 2017.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Chris McCahan, Investment Officer, IFC said their current exposure to India stands at USD 450 million, including equity and long-term debt investment.

He said IFC has currently invested in scaling up operations at Apollo, Fortis and Max Healthcare.

Tags  World Bank International Finance Corporation IFC healthcare pharma Chris McCahan
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.