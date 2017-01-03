IFC to invest over $300 mn in Indias healthcare, pharma space

Jan 03, 2017, 07.22 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Chris McCahan, Investment Officer, IFC said their current exposure to India stands at USD 450 million, including equity and long-term debt investment.
He said IFC has currently invested in scaling up operations at Apollo, Fortis and Max Healthcare.
