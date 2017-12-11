App
Dec 11, 2017 02:04 PM IST

IFC, its AMC arm to invest $45 mn in Lighthouse's 3rd PE fund

PTI
International Finance Corporation (IFC), a part of the World Bank Group, and its asset management arm plan to invest USD 45 million in Lighthouse, a private equity firm focused on growth investments in India's consumer sector.

IFC is planning to invest USD 20 million in the third private equity fund of Lighthouse, while the asset management arm of IFC is also considering a parallel investment of USD 25 million in the fund.

"Lighthouse has received a commitment of USD 20 million for its third private equity fund, Lighthouse India Fund III. Additionally, IFC's AMC is also considering a parallel investment of USD 25 million in the fund, which will bring the total investment by the IFC group to USD 45 million," the PE firm said in a release.

Lighthouse India Fund III is a USD 200 million private equity fund, two-third of which has already been committed to by global marquee institutional investors, the release said.

In 2017, Lighthouse invested Rs 51 crore in Stylam Industries and Rs 44 crore in Wow! Momos. In October this year, the firm invested Rs 76 crore in V2 Retail, and has a few more deals in the pipeline for early next year.

"Lighthouse has returned 1.7 times of the invested capital on its first fund, with four more exits to go," the statement added.

The firm's current and past investments include Bikaji Foods, Capital Trust, Cera Sanitaryware, Dhanuka Agritech, FabIndia Overseas, Kama Ayurveda, Suraksha Diagnostic, Unibic Foods and XSEED Education.

