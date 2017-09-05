App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 05, 2017 02:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

IDFs yet to make a mark even two years on: Report

IDFs, which are investment vehicles for facilitating the flow of long-term debt to the infrastructure sector, are "yet to come of age and make a significant impact in the infrastructure financing space", Icra ratings said.

IDFs yet to make a mark even two years on: Report

Even after two years, infra debt funds (IDFs) have not been able to make a significant impact due to lack of good projects and banks' troubles on asset quality and tepid credit growth, a report said today.

IDFs, which are investment vehicles for facilitating the flow of long-term debt to the infrastructure sector, are "yet to come of age and make a significant impact in the infrastructure financing space", Icra ratings said.

They are likely to remain "marginal players" over the medium term, it said.

In the wake of stress in the infrastructure sector, there are few operational projects with track record of satisfactory performance of one year, said Icra group head for financial sector ratings Rohit Inamdar.

He also blamed banks' "reluctance" to shed operational projects for the low traction in the IDFs, saying the existing asset quality pressure amidst moderation in overall banking system credit growth have impacted IDF business volumes.

The total credit including investments in bonds for IDF-NBFCs -- where the IDF is set up as a company -- was Rs 11,200 crore in March 2017, which is just 1.2 per cent of banks' infrastructure exposure.

L&T IDF, India Infradebt and IDFC IDF have been set up under the IDF NBFC route.

The assets under management for IDF-Mutual Funds -- where the IDF takes trust route -- were Rs 2,900 crore as of June 2017, with a much slower pace of growth, it said.

IIFCL, ILFS and Srei have been set up under IDF-MF route.

The domestic rating agency welcomed IDFC-NBFCs being allowed to invest in public private partnership (PPP) projects without a project authority and non-PPP projects, but flagged a few concerns.

"Rising share of PPP projects without project authority and non-PPP project exposures can alter the credit profile of these entities and thereby portfolio vulnerability over the medium term," it said.

On the capitalisation front, it said all three IDF-NBFCs have witnessed decline, but it is still adequate given the strong institutional ownership and the lower risk weight (of 50 per cent) applicable to operational projects with tripartite agreements.

"IDF-NBFCs would need to raise capital over medium term as they scale up and portfolio mix evolves, and also to maintain prudent economic capital levels," it said.

There have not been any reported instances of asset quality troubles faced by the IDFs till now, it said.

tags #Business #Companies #IDF

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.