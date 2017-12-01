App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 01, 2017 07:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IDFC MF to limit subscription under IDFC Focused Equity Fund

The maximum application amount for subscription or switch-in of units under the scheme will be capped at Rs 200,000

Investing in mutual funds (MFs) is the best option for those who want to take advantage of capital market to create wealth. The earlier you start, the better it is. Young investors in their 20s or 30s can take the benefit of rolling returns while investing money for a longer period of time. Here are 5 things which a young investor should keep in mind before investing in to MFs:
Investing in mutual funds (MFs) is the best option for those who want to take advantage of capital market to create wealth. The earlier you start, the better it is. Young investors in their 20s or 30s can take the benefit of rolling returns while investing money for a longer period of time. Here are 5 things which a young investor should keep in mind before investing in to MFs:

IDFC Mutual Fund will impose restrictions on subscriptions under IDFC Focused Equity Fund with effect from December 4, the fund house said in a newspaper notice.

The maximum application amount for subscription or switch-in of units under the scheme will be capped at Rs 200,000 from December 4.

The fund house further notified that the maximum application amount for new systematic investment and transfer plans, with IDFC Focused Equity Fund as the target scheme, will also be limited to Rs 200,000 per instalment.

All other features of the scheme remain unchanged.

tags #Business #IDFC Mutual Fund #MF News

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.