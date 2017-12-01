IDFC MF to limit subscription under IDFC Focused Equity Fund

Investing in mutual funds (MFs) is the best option for those who want to take advantage of capital market to create wealth. The earlier you start, the better it is. Young investors in their 20s or 30s can take the benefit of rolling returns while investing money for a longer period of time. Here are 5 things which a young investor should keep in mind before investing in to MFs:

IDFC Mutual Fund will impose restrictions on subscriptions under IDFC Focused Equity Fund with effect from December 4, the fund house said in a newspaper notice.

The maximum application amount for subscription or switch-in of units under the scheme will be capped at Rs 200,000 from December 4.

The fund house further notified that the maximum application amount for new systematic investment and transfer plans, with IDFC Focused Equity Fund as the target scheme, will also be limited to Rs 200,000 per instalment.

All other features of the scheme remain unchanged.