IDFC MF to limit subscription under IDFC Focused Equity Fund

IDFC Mutual Fund will impose restrictions on subscriptions under IDFC Focused Equity Fund with effect from December 4, the fund house said in a newspaper notice.
The maximum application amount for subscription or switch-in of units under the scheme will be capped at Rs 200,000 from December 4.
The fund house further notified that the maximum application amount for new systematic investment and transfer plans, with IDFC Focused Equity Fund as the target scheme, will also be limited to Rs 200,000 per instalment.