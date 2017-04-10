Idea offers 10 GB data at Rs 100 for postpaid customers

As telecom operators jostle to provide more data and perks to consumers to claim the top spot, Idea Cellular has announced its 'Data Jackpot' offer wherein postpaid Idea customers will get up to 10GB data each month, at a nominal rental of Rs 100, via the My Idea App.

As per the Data Jackpot offer, Idea will offer 10GB data per month for the first three months. Users will get 1GB data at the same price after the first three months are over.

Telecom operators in the country in a stiff tariff war since Reliance Jio made a foray in last September. Jio introduced a series of offers like - Happy New Year offer and Jio Prime plan, and recently announced a new offer called Summer Surprise. The Summer Surprise, which requires a user to take Jio Prime membership and do a recharge of Rs 303 or higher, extends free Jio services for another three months.

Jio, yesterday announced that it has decided to withdraw its Jio Summer Surprise offer in accordance with Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) advice. However, Jio customers who have subscribed to the offer prior to its discontinuation will remain eligible for the complimentary benefits.

Under the Jio Summer Surprise offer, announced on March 31, Jio Prime members who enrolled before April 15 and recharged for plans of Rs 303 and more were entitled to get three months of complimentary services in addition to the benefits of their purchased plan.