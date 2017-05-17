App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 17, 2017 03:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Idea cellular launches 4G Internet services in Jaipur

The company already has the facility of 4G network at Bhiwadi, Bharatpur, Chomu, Ajmer, Sikar, Alwar, Jhunjhunu, Sawaimadhopur and Pushkar, Director - operations of the company P Laxminarayan said here.

Expanding its 4G connectivity in Rajasthan, telecom company Idea cellular today launched 4G Internet services here.

The company already has the facility of 4G network at Bhiwadi, Bharatpur, Chomu, Ajmer, Sikar, Alwar, Jhunjhunu, Sawaimadhopur and Pushkar, Director - operations of the company P Laxminarayan said here.

He informed that the 4G Internet services will also be provided in Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kota, Sriganganagar and Bikaner soon.

Laxminarayan said that the company’s mobile broadband service covers almost one lakh villages/towns and cities in the country.

