App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 05, 2018 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Idea Cellular, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Communications to get astrological support: Satish Gupta

Telecom stocks like Idea Cellular, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Communications will get astrological support, says Satish Gupta of astrostocktips.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

By Satish Gupta of astrostocktips:   

Today’s planetary position: Moon will be transiting in Leo. Jupiter & Mars in Libra. Mercury in Scorpio. Lord Saturn,  Venus & Sun in Sagittarius. Lord Rahu in Cancer. Ketu  in Capricorn. Pluto in Sagittarius. Neptune in Aquarius & Uranus in Pisces.

RAHUKAL TIME: - 10.30 – 12.00

Following sectors will be receiving astrological support:

Satish Gupta
Satish Gupta
CEO|Astrostocktips

Telecom: Idea Cellular, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Communications, etc.

To identify and buy such stocks at right time and exit at right time. Timing is most crucial element in investing or trading. This timing can be known through Financial Astrology. Astrology is only science which can predict future correctly & guide us about sectors which have to outperform.

Every year with commencement of new Samvat (Hindu New Year), astrologically, based on planetary position, certain new sectors start getting  strong astrological support & start outperforming, while some others sectors which were performing earlier start underperforming. Some sectors/stock remains laggard.  Based on our experience of over 18 years as Financial Astrologer, stocks of astrological supported sectors outperform resulting in exorbitant gains irrespective of market behavior, either bull market or bear market.

PREDICTING BULLISH SECTORS OF NEXT SAMVAT 2074

Every year we release sectors of new Samvat in the month of March/April when new Samvat starts. But this year, we shall prepone release of next Samvat sectors, which are going to get strong astrological support & stocks from those sector  outperform markets . Purpose of releasing sectors of next Samvat earlier is that investors & traders should get maximum advantage of down trend of markets by good timing.

We firmly believe that these special astrological positions  present very unique opportunities to investors and traders both. This opportunity, if utilized properly, can safeguard your existing portfolio and simultaneously optimize your future investments and trading also. So we request you not to wait till march 2017 but contact us early and subscribe or renew the “Sectors of Samvat 2074”.  After all Successful investing and trading is all about GOOD TIMING only.

Needless to mention our innumerable past predictions, where most stocks from the SECTORS of SAMVAT gave exorbitant returns & certain stocks appreciated by over 500 percent.

During current Samavat 2073 among other sectors – DYES/CHEMICAL/SUGAR  sector was predicted by us, received strong astrological support & out performed gave exorbitant return.. Many stocks from DYES/ CHEMICAL sector appreciated by over 500 percent.

Sectors which get strong astrological support also start getting favorable news along with all kind of positive support by regulatory authorities in that industry, resulting in strong growth & super positive results. Most of problems also start resolving.

Sectors which get very strong ASTROLOGICAL support are not normally affected by downfall in the market.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Astrology

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.