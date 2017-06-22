IDCO notice to IOC to affect Odisha industrialisation: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said that Odisha government's show cause notice to the IOC's refinery at Paradip would affect industrialisation in the state.

"It is like hitting one's own leg. The state government's activities will adversely affect the ongoing industrialisation activities in Odisha," Pradhan said.

He was speaking to reporters on Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) serving a show cause notice to IOC's Paradip Refinery Project, asking it to explain its stand on alleged violation of land lease deed and allocation of terms and conditions.

The notice alleged that IOC was thwarting local people from using an approach road connecting NH-5 to IOCL plant site crossing Kujang road.

Pradhan, however, rejected the allegation.

"It was an after thought of some officers who work for their vested interest and not for the development of the state. The issue was not raised earlier at the RPDAC (Rehabilitation and Periphery Development Advisory Committee) meeting. The local people have no objection."

Ruling BJD chief whip Amar Prasad Satpathy said that IDCO has been working as per law.

He said, "IDCO has every right to raise objection when provisions of the land agreement is violated. It is wrong to prevent or criticise any agency which implements law."

When contacted, IOC officials said that they would react to the IDCO's notice after getting copy of the letter.