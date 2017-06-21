IDCO issues show cause notice to IOCL

The Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) has served a show cause notice to the Indian Oil Corporation, Paradip Refinery Project to explain its stand on alleged violation of land lease deed and allocation of terms and conditions.

The notice issued by the Odisha government undertaking IDCO on June 19, sought the IOCL's reply within 15 days from the date of receipt of the letter.

The approach road connecting National Highway-5 to IOCL plant site crossing the Kujang road is used by general public for daily commutation. But IOCL is making hindrances for public thoroughfare over the road, IDCO in its notice mentioned.

"Action as deemed fit will be initiated for non-compliance of the show cause notice," IDCO's Chief General Manager (Land) Sushanta Kumar Mohanty said in the letter.

IOCL sources said they will give reply to the letter only after receiving it.

The IDCO maintained that the general public have the easement rights to use the external approach road constructed by IOCL without hampering the day to day business of the company.

"By obstructing the passages of general public IOCL is violating the agreement. Hence, in accordance to the clause No 2 of the lease deed executed between IDCO and IOCL, the lessee shall not at any time during the tenure of the lease acquired an absolute or exclusive proprietary right over the land or claim any such right whatsoever, excepting the rights to use the land in the manner prescribed," the letter said.

The clause No 27 of lease deed executed between IDCO & IOCL envisages that "the lessee shall have to abide by all the terms and conditions enumerated in the lease deed executed between the Collector & District Magistrate, Jagatsinghpur and IDCO. The lessee shall abide by all the terms and conditions as laid down in the allotment along with the terms and conditions stipulated by Industrial Infrastructure Advisory Committee (IIAC)/State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA)", the letter said.

The lease deed executed with the Collector & IDCO, the clause No 2 stated that "the Corporation will have the surface right over die land. The existing and customary rights of government and the public in roads and paths and rivers, streams and channels running through or bounding the land are reserved."

About 338.410 acre of acquired private land and 60.420 acre of lease out government land spreading over five villages of Niharuni, Rangiagarh, Udayabata, Nimidihi and Niharuni Kandha has been allotted to IOCL for establishment of township and external approach road, the letter mentioned.