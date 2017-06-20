App
Jun 20, 2017 03:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

IDBI Federal Life partners with SunTec for GST roll out

Under the agreement, for the debit tax mandate SunTec will help in analysing data from various sources for computation and invoicing purposes, it said.

IDBI Federal Life Insurance today said it has partnered with SunTec, which will help facilitate in computing and invoicing of debit tax and credit tax that will be GST compliant.

"We are happy to partner with SunTec and look forward to becoming GST compliant. Given the diverse business portfolios, it becomes crucial for us to ensure that all taxation-related data is computed and analysed with accuracy for smooth business operations and keep issues of double taxation in check," IDBI Federal Life Insurance Chief Financial Officer Kedar Patki said in a release here.

Under the agreement, for the debit tax mandate SunTec will help in analysing data from various sources for computation and invoicing purposes, it said.

 

