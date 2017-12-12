App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 12, 2017 12:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

IDBI Bank to sell 30% stake in NEGIL

The "board of directors of IDBI Bank... have by way of circular resolution approved sale of 1,20,00,000 equity shares of NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Ltd (NEGIL) constituting 30 per cent stake held by the bank", it said in a filing to stock exchanges.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned lender IDBI Bank today said it will sell 30 per cent stake in NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Ltd (NEGIL).

This is a part of exercise to exit from non-core business.

The "board of directors of IDBI Bank... have by way of circular resolution approved sale of 1,20,00,000 equity shares of NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Ltd (NEGIL) constituting 30 per cent stake held by the bank", it said in a filing to stock exchanges.

Last month, IDBI Bank's board also approved sale of 1.5 per cent stake in the leading bourse National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The bank had sold 9 lakh equity shares constituting 2 per cent of the paid-up capital of the NSE to LIC on March 30, 2016.

tags #Business #Companies #IDBI Bank #NEGIL

most popular

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.