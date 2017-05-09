App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 09, 2017 10:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

IDBI Bank cuts MCLR by up to 0.25%

"The reduction in MCLR is expected to positively impact loan growth, thereby supporting the growth impulses in the economy," a bank statement said.

IDBI Bank cuts MCLR by up to 0.25%

State-run IDBI Bank today cut its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by up to 0.25 per cent, further establishing the downward trend in interest rates due to the excess liquidity.

"The reduction in MCLR is expected to positively impact loan growth, thereby supporting the growth impulses in the economy," a bank statement said.

It can be noted that the banking system's loan growth dipped to a multi-decade low of just over 5 per cent in FY17, which also saw a glut of deposits in the second half due to the Government's move to ban high value currency that has left banks with a flush of liquidity with few takers for it.

The highest cut in MCLR -- which has to be reviewed every month -- has been in the three month and the six months tenor, where the MCLR has been reduced to 8.30 per cent and 8.35 per cent, respectively.

The one year MCLR, against which many long-term loans including car loans and residential mortgages are benchmarked, has been cut by 0.15 per cent to 8.65 per cent.

The move comes a day after the country's largest lender SBI cut its affordable housing loan interest rates by 0.25 per cent to 8.35 per cent.

The MCLR system replaced the earlier base rate system in April 2016. It was introduced for a faster transmission of the RBI's policy rates into the lending rates of the banks.

tags #Business #IDBI Bank #loan growth #MCLR

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.